James “Jim” William McColgin, age 75 of Raymondville, Mo., was born there on Aug. 27, 1944, to Virgil and Edna Johnson McColgin. He went to be with his Savior on July 19, 2020. Jim attended Vollmar grade school and graduated from Licking High School in 1962.
Jim went to St. Louis, Mo., after high school and laid hardwood floors. Jim then married Juanita Louise Clover on Nov. 17, 1962, and continued to work in carpentry for a time. He moved his family to Kansas City, Mo., to pursue a career at General Motors at Fairfax Assembly, Kansas City, Kan., for 31½ years of service. During this time Jim gave his life to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 18, 1976, and faithfully served the Lord until his calling home.
Jim retired from General Motors on Jan. 1, 1997, moving back to his hometown of Raymondville, Mo. While in retirement he obtained a job at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo., working there nine years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Will and Jessie McColgin; brothers, Gary McColgin and Dinsel McColgin; many uncles and aunts.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Juanita Louise, of the home; children, Rick and Tina McColgin of Grandview, Mo., Jeff McColgin of Okmulgee, Okla., and Karen McColgin and Dan Seaman of Pleasant Hill, Mo.; a sister, Bonnie Clover and husband, Dean, of St. Charles, Mo.; a brother, Jerry McColgin and wife, Liz, of Willow Springs, Mo.; four grandchildren, Heather and Joe Cruz of Butler, Mo., Eric and Bonnie McColgin of Grain Valley, Mo., Chris McColgin of Grandview, Mo., and Steven McColgin of Pleasant Hill, Mo.; and 10 great-grandchildren that were the light of his life.
Those who knew Jim knew his love for his Savior Christ Jesus and that his heart was to bring as many to Jesus as possible.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Evans Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Nick Melton and Pastor Jim Millspaugh will officiate with burial in the Vollmar Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Eric McColgin, Chris McColgin, Steven McColgin, Darren McConnanghhay, Danny McConnanghhay, Tony Ring and Mikel Clover.
The family requests memorials to Vollmar Cemetery or Texas County Gideons. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
