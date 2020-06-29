James Elmer Holtz, 82, of Raymondville, passed away June 28, 2020, in Houston, Mo. He was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Elmer and Dorothy Bramman Holtz.
Mr. Holtz served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960. He was based at NAS Whidbey Island Ault Field in the Heavy Attack Squadron. His squadron was attached to the USS Ticonderoga. While serving he was an aviation electronics technician. He retired as a materials engineer and was a rancher. Mr. Holtz enjoyed fishing (deep sea and freshwater), tennis, baseball, raising cattle and wood and metal working.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eleanor L. Nader Holtz; daughters, Cheryl Holtz Gorman and Donna Holtz Anthony; son, Brian Patrick Holtz; and three grandchildren three great-grandchildren and others relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Holtz; and sister, Jacqueline Ida Holtz-Ramage.
A memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, with Pastor Mike Brown officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
