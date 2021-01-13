James Daniel Coats, age 51, of Des Peres, passed away Jan. 13, 2021.
He was born Jan. 29, 1969 in Mt Vernon, Ill., to Robert Gene and Eleanor Ruth (Johnson) Coats.
He is survived by his parents; a brother, Mark Coats; uncle and aunt, Kenny and Mary Jane Coats.
Burial occurred Jan. 14, 2021, at Wolford Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
