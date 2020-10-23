Jacqueline Mary Scribner, 59, of Licking passed away Oct. 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
She was born in Pittsburg, Penn., on Feb. 21, 1961, the daughter of George D. Coffman and Nancy L. McClintock Coffman.
She is survived by her siblings, Candice DiNapoli, Diana Lockhart, Nancy Jeanne Grannis, Sandra Lee Hanyak Scott Coffman, Alison Ellisor, Patricia Lewis and Debbie Mayo; fiancé, Sidney Creech Sr.; stepchildren, Janine Grasse, Charlotte Forrester, Sidney Creech Jr. and Michelle Creech; and eight grandchildren.
Per her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial will be held at Sidney Creech’s home at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
