Jackie Floyd White was born March 21, 1955, in Houston, Mo., son of Bobbie Jack White and Millie (Capps) White. He departed this life March 2, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital of a massive heart attack.
He was proceeded in death by his dad, Bobbie Jack White.
He is survived by his wife, Ingrid of Houston, Mo.; his mother, Millie White of Taneyville, Mo.; one brother, Robert K. White of Forsyth, Mo.; two sisters, Vicky Brinson and husband Randy of McDonough., Ga., Susie Lay and husband Kelly of Houston, Mo.; two stepchildren, Kenny Kall of Springfield, Mo., and Yasmine Kall; two step-grandchildren, Michael and Brandyn Smitt, all of Paducah, Ky. Also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack grew up and attended school in Houston, Mo., graduating in 1973. He enjoyed playing the trumpet in band and playing football. He joined the Navy Reserves in 1973.
Jack enjoyed working as a carpenter in Branson for several years.
He married Ingrid Stickert in June 26, 2004. They enjoyed truck driving as a team and started their own trucking company, J-n-I Trucking from 2007-2011.
Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and working with Kenny designing and building costumes, armor, weapons and a Bumblebee Transformer Cosplay. He was a valued member of the DC Unlimited Cosplay family. He and Ingrid enjoyed showing their 1969 Camaro at car shows around the county.
Jack attended Simmons Baptist Church and accepted Christ as his savior and was baptized in Piney River by his pastor, Walter Redmon in 1967.
Jack truly enjoyed helping others, such as building ramps for handicapped people. He loved visiting with friends and family and enjoyed coordinating the family reunion every two years, as well as attending the reunion since 1985. He was a kind and loving person and will be missed by all that knew him.
Services are noon Friday, March 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Houston, with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Robert McNew, Mark Klatt, Wyatt Michaut, Everett Beler, Jerry Jones, Danny Carter and Scott Townley.
The family requests memorials to Oak Hill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com
