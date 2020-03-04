Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 073, 097, AND 101.FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105. * WIND...NORTHWEST AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 20 TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...20 TO 30 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&