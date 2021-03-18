Jack Wilfred Mires, age 93, son of Wilfred and Bertha (Wendt) Mires was born on Jan 1, 1925, in Tulsa, Okla. He passed away on Oct. 23, 2018, peacefully in his bed at Emerald Springs assisted living facility in Yuma, Ariz.
Jack spent only his first two years of life in Tulsa, before moving to the family farm in Houston, Mo. Where he spent the next 19 years of his life. After graduating from Houston High, he spent three years in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Pacific campaign of World War II. In fact, he was about to disembark onto the shores of Japan hours before the first bomb was dropped (phewww, right?). He went on to get his BA degree at the University of Missouri, go Tigers. He started his long tenure with the U.S. Dept of Agriculture upon graduation and embarked on a number of transfers.
He married Eleanor R. Musgrave of Columbia, Mo., on Aug. 1, 1948, and was happily married for 70 years, yep happily, he set the bar high. He helped raise three children; James R. Mires of Yuma, Ariz. born in Houston, Mo. Then, on to “greener?” pastures in South Dakota where Mary Christine (Mires) Janco of Glendale, Ariz. (their second child) was born. After transferring to southern California, they had their third child, David Mires of Temecula, Calif., born in Montebello, Calif. They remained in southern California, starting in 1955 (Pico Rivera and Whittier) until 2015, with a few years in-between spent in Little Rock and Chicago (dad’s transfers continued, hmmm).
Jack was a vibrant, fixed member of the Boy Scout and Cub Scout organizations. He served in all capacities related to those clubs, and received the Silver Beaver Award later in life (75 years of service, holy smokes!!).
Jack became involved in a number of organizations including: Methodist Men’s Club, National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE); YMCA, (volunteer of the year award received in 2010). Jack was a selfless, consistent, hard-working, friend of all. He was loved and appreciated by all who came into contact with him...always.!! He is sorely missed by all.
Jack is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
