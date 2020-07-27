Ivan Lee “Junior” Phillips, 81, of Houston, Mo., passed away July 26, 2020, at his home. He was born March 21, 1939, in Eminence, Mo., the sixth child to Ivan and Flossie Hall Phillips.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Sharon Kay Phillips, Betty Logue, Janet Ellis, Lucille Sherrill, Thelma Sherrill, Alfred Phillips, James Allen “Vic” Phillips and Merle Phillips; and his wife, Wonda Phillips.
He is survived by four siblings, Glen Phillips of Mountain View, Mo., Linda Snearly of Rogers, Ark., Barbara Morris of Willow Springs and Flossie George of Kansas; children, Tammey Hill of Raymondville and Rickey Daniel of Eminence; five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren, along with nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Growing up in the Eminence area, he was known as the quieter one of the 13 Phillips kids. He attended school there and later voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1958. After his term in the Army, he returned to Eminence in September 1961. After exploring a few career options, he was involved with the logging industry.
On July 28, 1982, he married Wonda Bland. They worked side by side for most of their married life, whether in timber, at their sawmill or with their hog farm. They enjoyed helping their community. At retirement they moved to Houston, Mo. Thanks to their daughter, Tammey and her family, Mr. Phillips was able to stay in the same home he and Wonda shared until her passing in 2017.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, in the Central Baptist Cemetery.
Pastor Paul Murray officiated. Online condolences may be sent to
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
