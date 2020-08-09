Iris Arla (Wilson) Sliger was born on Feb. 12, 1938, in Chanute, Kan., to William (Bill) and Vernetta (Smith) Wilson and died Aug. 7, 2020, at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett Sliger; her parents; her siblings, Billy Jay Wilson, Arvin and Marvin Wilson, Curtis Wilson and Bertha (Wilson) Hubbs; two children, Pamela (Sliger) Sloan and Stephen Sliger; daughter-in-law, Wendy Sliger; and one great- granddaughter, Zoie Wall.
Iris is survived by two daughters, Teresa (Sliger) Franklin and her husband, Terry, of Lebanon, Mo., and Brenda (Sliger) Gentry and her husband, Gary, of Houston, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren with one on the way; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, Jay Wilson and wife, Donna of Houston, Mo., and Dean Wilson and wife, Brenda, of Bucyrus, Mo.
Iris was united in marriage to Garnett Sliger on Oct. 29, 1953, at the age of 15 and 17 in Licking, Mo., and were married 66 years. To this union were four children, Pam, Steve, Teresa and Brenda.
Iris, Garnett and kids lived in Chesterfield, Mo., from 1965 to 1971. During this time Iris became a Colorist for a studio in St. Louis and this is when she took up photography. After moving back to Houston in 1971, Iris and her daughter Pam started S&H Photography in downtown Houston. This was the first photography studio in Texas County.
Iris was a very devoted Christian, wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was baptized at a young age and was a big influence on all her children and her husband who all also obeyed the gospel. She attended the Highway 17 Church of Christ for 50 years.
One of her highlights was getting her GED in her 50s. Iris loved to quilt and watch NASCAR racing with her husband, Garnett.
Memorials may be made to the Piney River Quilt Guild. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Todd Richardson officiating. Pallbearers were Jerad Gentry, Darrell Franklin, Justin Sliger, Tommy Mullins, Doug Mills, Ryan Yotter, Heath Jarvis, Shaun Hammonds and Brent Condron. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
