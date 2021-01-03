Ina Marie (Sirdoreus) Thieman, age 86, of Houston, Mo., passed this life Jan. 1, 2021. She was born Dec. 24, 1934, the youngest of seven children, to Belle (Davis) and James Sirdoreus, at the family farm home near Eunice, Mo.
Ina grew up on the family farm in the day of horse drawn equipment and knew the meaning of a hard days work. She attended Eunice Elementary School and graduated from Summersville High School in 1951 when she was 16 years old.
After her children started school, Ina worked at Brown Shoe Company in Houston, Mo., and later Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking, Mo.
Ina married Johnnie Douglas Dec. 14, 1951, they had four boys: David, Rodney, Greg and Eric. Ina married Jerry Thieman on Oct. 10, 1980, and added two stepchildren, Erica and Shauna.
She was a True Believer and instilled a sense of faith in her entire family. Ina deeply loved her children, their spouses, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, and they returned the sentiment.
Ina enjoyed singing and playing music, gardening, and sewing if her health permitted.
Ina was preceded in death by her parents, Belle and Jim; and her siblings, Piney, Alma, Violet, Arvel, Daisy and Lavera.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry of the home; her children, David Douglas and wife, Janet, of Springfield, Mo., Rodney Douglas and wife, Stephanie, of Houston, Mo., Greg Douglas and wife, Virginia, of Ozark, Mo., Eric Douglas and wife, Anita, of Ozark, Mo., Shauna Fitzgerald and husband, Paul, of Reston, Va., and Erica Crapson of West Plains, Mo.; her grandchildren, Sean Douglas and wife, Megan, and son, Shane of Claremore, Okla., Jared Douglas of Springfield, Mo., Jason Douglas, and wife, Cherie, and children, Cam, Cassie and Christa of Pyote, Texas, Solomon Douglas of Columbia, Mo., Rhonda Tucker, and children, Jesse, Payton, and RJ of West Plains, Mo., and Heather Stinner and husband, Benny, and children, Raelynn, Malachi and Nathaniel of West Plains, Mo.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ina was the anchor for her family, was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Big Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home, with services beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Danny Delcour officiating. Burial is in Big Creek Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Sean Douglas, Jason Douglas, Solomon Douglas, Jerad Douglas, Rick Dixon, Josh Dixon, David Douglas, Rodney Douglas, Greg Douglas and Eric Douglas.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.