Howard Lee Hiler, age 90, son of Louis and Esther (Blonshine) Hiler, passed away Dec. 16, 2020 in Houston, Mo.
He was born in Grant, Mich., on Nov. 21, 1930, and married Patricia Hodson on Sept. 16, 1950. The had four children: Dale, Bill, Norman and Patty (Gename). Howard and Pat spent half of their lives in Grant, Mich.,, then moved to Sterling, Alaska in 1973. They purchased a small place in Elk Creek, Mo.,O about 10 years ago and stayed here part time, commuting back and forth to Alaska.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; his sisters, Bernice Zoet, Joyce Atwood and Mary Kenyon; his brothers, Kenneth and Milo; and great-granddaughter, Brianna Saul. He is survived by his sisters, Bonny Travis and Kathy Davis; brothers, Gerald and Daniel; his children; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Some of the hats he wore were writer, poet, carpenter, stone mason and offshore oil production technician.
His military service was spent in the Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne Division, in 1949 and 1950.
His greatest accomplishment was his family who loved him very much. He will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with Dale Hiler officiating. Burial is in Tyrone Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Dale Hiler, Norman Hiler, Ricky Hallett, Adrienne Hallett, Londa Walsh and Belinda Hiler. Honorary pallbearer was Bill Hiler.
