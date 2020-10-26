Herbert Van Kirkwood was born Sept. 26, 1934, to Elmer Herbert Kirkwood and Clara Vivian Marie (Noe) Kirkwood. Herbert was married to his high school sweetheart Jane DeLois Perryman, on June 24, 1956, in Raymondville, Mo., by Kirby Fletcher. Herbert frequently referred to Jane as his little Indian princess. To this union was born Jan De and Van Ray.
Herbert died on Oct. 23, 2020, at Houston House Nursing Home at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane; two brothers, James Grover and Arthur Lee; two sisters, Betty Sue, and Shirley Snelling; also three grandchildren, Stephanie Anne Radford, Joseph Eugene Kirkwood and Jonathan Ray Kirkwood.
He is survived by two children, Jan De (Kirkwood) Radford and Van Ray Kirkwood, his wife, Rebecca (Ramsey) Kirkwood; four granddaughters, Jennifer Lia Radford, Susanne Denise Thomas, Rae Ann Kirkwood and Vanessa Rae Kirkwood; six great-grandchildren, Anthony James Radford, Alexandra Nicole Radford, Jonathan Scott Lindsley, Wyatt Allen Thomas and Sara Adeline Thomas, and two sisters, Annetta (Lester) Shelton, and Bonnie (Larry) Hayes.
Herbert served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic and was certified as a marksman and received the Good Conduct Medal. He worked as a mechanic for Brown’s, Honeycutt Chevrolet, and Crow Ford before working for the Missouri Highway Department of Transportation, from which he retired in 1997.
Herbert was a member of the First Baptist Church of Houston, Mo., until he transferred his membership to Central Baptist Church, where he served as a Church Trustee, Training Union Director, Executive Board member and other duties in the church until he was physically unable to attend. Herbert and Jane are remembered fondly by many people who they had picked up and taken to church for Bible School and other church events.
He was an active member of the Texas County Baptist Association and served as a Trustee for many years. The Texas County Baptist Camp was an important part of being a Trustee and Herbert donated many hours to maintaining and improving the camp. Being a Trustee was a labor of love, as he realized the importance of providing a safe place for area children to attend and learn more about God’s love for them.
He will be buried beside his lovely wife Jane of 56 years, in the Central Baptist Cemetery. Herbert will be remembered for his love of family and most of all, for his love of God.
Memorials are suggested to Central Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Brad Wallace officiating. Burial was in Central Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Jerry Spencer, Travis Cross, Gary Brim, Bernie Cook, Ron Melby, Buster Graves, Ronnie Smith and Jonathan Lindsley.
