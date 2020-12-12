Helen Nancy (Reaves) Laffoon was born July 31, 1917, in Texas County, Mo., the daughter of Jesse Monroe and Lula Jane (Brown) Reaves. She passed away Dec. 10, 2020, at Houston House Nursing Home at the age of 103 years, 4 months and 10 days.
She spent most of her life in Texas County. On March 13, 1940 Helen was married to Claude Laffoon, son of Cecil and Grace Laffoon. Claude preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 1984.
Helen attended Gravel Point School for 10 years and graduated from Houston High School and Draughons Business College in Springfield, Mo. She was employed as an accountant with MO Farmers Association in Houston for four years prior to accepting a position with the Navy Department in Washington D.C. After a short stint in this position she returned to Houston and accepted a position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, division of Farmers Home Administration where she remained for 37 ¾ years.
Claude and Helen purchased farms near Houston where they established first a dairy and then a beef operation. They then established a horse operation and became known widely on the local, state and national level. She held offices in the walking horse trainer’s association and saddle club.
Helen was active in civic offices: Houston Park Board, University Extension Council, Garden, Quilt Clubs, art, Rebekah Lodge, Beta Sigma Phi and the National Association of Retired employees.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Houston since 1941.
She traveled extensively during her lifetime.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; seven brothers: Dillard, Earnest, Clarence, Darrel, Nova, Herschel and Wayne; and two sisters, Bertha Smyer and Esther Reaves. She is survived by nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to First Baptist Church, Houston. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Graveside Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Russ Stigall officiating. Services were under the direction Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers are: Jim Reaves, John Vandiver, Steve Burch, Wayne Bittle, Kenny Bryant, and John Casey.
