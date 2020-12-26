Helen Mae Manier, age 94, was born March 21, 1926, to Kaga and Viola (Scott) Ross in Houston, Mo. She passed away Dec. 25, 2020, at Houston House Nursing Home.
Helen grew up in Houston, Mo., and graduated from Houston High School. She married Charles A. Manier on June 20, 1946, and to this union five children were born: Michael, Jean, Linda, Nancy and Mark.
Helen was the former Executive Director of the Texas County Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Services (ASCS), a post she held beginning in August 1977 until retirement in January 1985. She began working in the office in February 1955, during those 22 years before being named director, she held a variety of positions in the office that administered farming programs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chuck; a son, Mike; and two sisters, Nelda Jeanne Elmore and Mary Kathleen Richardson.
Helen is survived by her children, Jean Gabel, Linda Manier, Nancy (Willard) Adey and Mark (Debbie) Manier; and a daughter-in-law, Sandra Manier, all of Houston, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Jeff Gabel, Grant Gabel, Steve Adey, Chuck Manier, Kirk Manier, Scott Manier, Randi Wilson and Amanda Adams; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She was greatly loved and will be missed by all of her family.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Pine Lawn Cemetery with Don Crockett officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Kirk Manier, Chuck Manier, Scott Manier, Josh Wilson, Jeff Gabel and Mark Manier.
