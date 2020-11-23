Hazel Elizabeth (Hildebrand) Huff was born May 18, 1939, to Katie Okla (Cassidy) and Charley James Hildebrand in Boone Township, Big Piney, Mo. She left this earth peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, at her home in Plato, Mo., surrounded by family and friends.
Hazel accepted Jesus as her savior at a young age. She was married to Vernon McEntyre on April 27, 1957. To this union two children were born, Delta and Alan.
In 1968 Hazel married Jay Carlos Russell. To this union, one daughter was born, Celia Elizabeth.
In October of 1980, Hazel was married to Robert Huff. Their marriage of 20 years ended upon his death in 2000.
Hazel is preceded in death by her parents, Charley and Okla Hildebrand; two brothers, Ethmer and Gary Hildebrand; three sisters, Eula Wade, Lillian Vaughn and Anna Marie Parks.
Survivors include her children, Delta Vines (and husband David), Alan Russell and Liz Hutson; grandchildren, Andrew Vines, Katie Hutson, Dustin Hutson (and wife Jamilynn) and Kyle Johnson (and wife Amanda); great-grandchildren, Leroy, Javan, Carliss, Adam, Madison, Amara, Zoey and Phoebe; four siblings, Reba Lane (and husband Wilson), Jim Hildebrand (and wife Phyllis), Wilma Zook and Joe Hildebrand; two kids who she thought of as her own, Tina Darter and husband Jamie and her kids, Jessica, Jamilynn, Tiffany; and Viola Garrett and her husband Ronnie and their daughter, Sarah Fleming.
Hazel enjoyed growing flowers, caring for hummingbirds and cleaning. She loved listening to country and gospel music and watching wrestling. Hazel was a great cook and her favorite thing to bake was her “Boston Brown Rolls” and Pumpkin Pie Cake. She always had “broad shoulders” for anyone who needed advice or just someone to talk to. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends, including numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Hazel was 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Roby Baptist Church. A funeral service occurred at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Wes Mayfield officiating. Pallbearers were Dustin Hutson, Aaron Zook, Lance Atterberry, Beau McMahon, Adrian Atterberry and Bobby Hipp. Honorary pallbearers were Andrew Vines, Kyle Johnson, Steven Hildebrand and James Hildebrand. Interment will follow in Long Hollow Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Hazel's name may be made to the family to go towards her headstone. Online condolences may be made at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.
