Grover Lee Williams was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Pulaski County, Mo., to Leonard and Mary Etta (Lancaster) Williams. He passed away April 3, 2020, at the age of 92.
He married Margarette Caudle April 29, 1950. They were united in marriage by Hayden Dewbart Thomas, Margarette’s maternal grandfather in Plato, Mo. They were married 68+ years.
Grover grew up on a farm in Pulaski County, current day Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Both his paternal and maternal grandparents had farms there. When the installation was purchased by the government, the family moved to Evening Shade and then to Roby, Mo., where his parents purchased another farm.
During his teenage years, Grover accepted Christ as his Savior at Pleasant Hill Christian Church and was baptized at Rock Creek. After moving to Lynchburg, Mo., Grover became a member of Mt. Carney Church.
Grover served two years in the Army from 1950 to 1952 where he served in the 101st Airborne Division. After his return from Germany, he and Margarette moved to St Louis, Mo., but only for a short time. Grover’s heart was in the country. They soon returned to Texas County, Mo. where they built a home. In 1959, Grover and Margarette purchased a farm in Laclede County where they lived and farmed for 61 years.
He worked as a truck driver for Howard Ready Mix during the construction of military housing at Fort Leonard Wood, eventually finding work as a Department of the Army Civilian (DAC). He retired after 25 years of service.
Grover was affectionately known as the woodcutter. He spent many hours clearing his farm the old fashion way, cutting it for fence posts, heating and even selling some for folks that were in need. He always had a pot of beans cooking on his old pot belly wood stove, where family and friends were always welcome. He always planted a large garden, sending surplus to family, friends and to local nursing homes that always welcomed fresh produce. He loved little children, and on Sunday morning he often had a little change to give the little ones. Grover had a wonderful sense of humor and loved teasing and pulling practical jokes on his family. When asked what he was proudest of, he would always say, his two daughters, Irita and Peggy, and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two daughters, Irita (Marty) Barnard of Lynchburg, Mo., and Peggy (Mark) Bennett of Lebanon, Mo.; grandchildren, Thomas (Melanie) Miller, Aaron (Christy) Miller, Irita Nicole (David) Cooper and Steven (Jessica) Bennett; six great-grandchildren: Wiley Miller, McKayla Miller, Garon Miller, Kaylee Miller, Ariel Cooper and Zoley Cooper; three sisters, Hester (Delbert) Kinnaird of St. Louis, Mo., Patsy (Jim) Niebruegge of Plato, Mo., and Emma Lou Garrett of Columbia, Mo.; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brothers, Chester Williams, Leland Williams, Garry Williams, Hadley Williams and Troy Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shiloh Christian Children’s Ranch, 601 N. Center St., Shelbina, Mo., 63468. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.
A private family graveside service with military honors is 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
