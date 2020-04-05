GROVER LEE WILLIAMS

Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.