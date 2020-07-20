Gregory Lloyd Frampton was born Sept. 28, 1964, in Houston, Mo., and passed away July 18, 2020.
Mr. Frampton was a member of Eunice Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Frampton; and his wife, Diane Frampton.
Surviving are his mother Marlys Stow; brother, Micheel Frampton; and sisters, Trisha Allen and Sylvia Sharp.
He liked working on older model vehicles and any type of farm equipment. He was happiest recently when working with his friend, Keith Keller and his family. He was glad to be of help to any neighbor needing assistance on their farm. In his spare time he could be found at several local ponds patiently waiting for the fish to bite.
Final arrangements are pending.
A private family gathering will be held later.
Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.