Gregory Lloyd Frampton was born Sept. 28, 1964,  in Houston, Mo., and passed away July 18, 2020.

Mr. Frampton was a member of Eunice Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Frampton; and his wife, Diane Frampton.

Surviving are his mother Marlys Stow; brother, Micheel Frampton; and sisters, Trisha Allen and Sylvia Sharp.

He liked working on older model vehicles and any type of farm equipment. He was happiest recently when working with his friend, Keith Keller and his family. He was glad to be of help to any neighbor needing assistance on their farm. In his spare time he could be found at several local ponds patiently waiting for the fish to bite.

Final arrangements are pending.

A private family gathering will be held later.

Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston.

Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com

