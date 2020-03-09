Glen Lyle Cole, 90, of Springfield, passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1929, to Jim Cole and Hazel Fisher Cole in Houston, Mo.
Mr. Cole married Agnes Lucy Vaughn on July 10, 1949. They had two sons, Roger and Michael.
He was a barber for about 60 years at Wedgewood Barber Shop. He enjoyed spending time with Agnes and his extended family. Gardening, fishing and hunting were his favorite pastimes, as well as making and enjoying homemade ice cream.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years; his parents; his brothers, Lester and Wilferd; and sister, Fern Marie.
Survivors include two sons, Dr. Roger Cole and Michael Cole; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brothers, Vernon Cole and Leroy Cole of Houston.
Services were March 1 at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home, Springfield. Burial was in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
