Glen Dean Chambers, 83, son of Fred and Nellie Curley Chambers, was born May 14, 1937, in Beulah, Mo. He passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. James Living Center at St. James, Mo.
Mr. Chambers is preceded in death by his wife; parents; three brothers, Dale, Jerry and Harry Chambers; three sisters, Fern Warneke, Helen Miller and Cleo Williams.
He is survived by one son, David Chambers of St. Clair, Mo.; two daughters, Danita Oberkrom of Springfield, Mo., and Tracy Benson of Cabool; one brother, Donald of Rolla; and one sister, Patsy Fluehr of Moscow, Mo.; four grandchildren, seven extended grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Chambers spent most of his life in Texas County. He attended Crow Elementary School and Licking High School. A good athlete, he was on the high school basketball team. He married Nadine, his high school sweetheart. They moved to Fenton, Mo., where he worked at Chrysler. They spent nine years there and had three children, David, Danita and Tracy.
They moved back to Licking in 1970 near Montauk where Glen worked at Doe Run in Boss, Mo., for a time. They later moved to just outside Licking on Highway C, where they had cows, chickens, hogs, horses, lots of cats and a few dogs that were like family. They had a productive garden that they used to feed the family. Mr. Chambers spent 29 years at the Missouri Department of Transportation in Licking before retiring. He loved to keep busy and enjoyed working part time at Scott Material after he retired. He served on the Licking water board for several years. He built their home with the help of his brother, Donald, that they shared until his wife passed away in June 2015.
Glen’s greatest joys included watching his children play sports and then doing the same for his grandchildren. He loved to mow the yard, cut wood with his chain saw, ride his tractor and four-wheeler, and drive to town.
He became an avid reader, devouring books from the Licking library. He loved spending retirement with his wife. They spent many evenings during the summer sitting outside and watching the Cardinals on TV. Glen loved eating his wife’s cooking and grilling out, making homemade ice cream and family get togethers.
Memorials may be made to Hutchason Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Evans Funeral Home with David and Sheryle Chambers officiating. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
