Gertrude "Gene" Wolfe of Plato, Mo., 91, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021.  She was 91.  She was born on Feb. 12, 1930, to Gertie Hildebrand and Porter "Port" Wiseman in Evening Shade, Mo.  

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Wolfe; and four sisters, Nadine Vaughn, Alma Buckner, Janna Williams and Ulah "Pearl” Pursifull.  

She is survived by her son, Larry Wolfe; three grandchildren; and her siblings, Ida Hudson, Porter Wiseman and Lois Williams.  She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wolfe was an avid gardener and loved tending to her vegetables.  She enjoyed her family, being outdoors, fishing, canning and telling stories about when she was younger.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Victor Jackson officiating under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments