Montrose, Colo., resident Gerald Dean Hilterbrand Sr. went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 11, 2021, at San Juan Nursing Home. He was 90 years old.
There will be a visitation for friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, Colo. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Crippin Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by his son, Jerry Hilterbrand II, and Gerald’s pastor, David Ryburn of Canyon View Baptist Church.
Gerald was born on July 17, 1930, in Houston, Mo., to Earl and Clarissa Hilterbrand. He grew up in Houston, Mo., where he graduated from Houston High School and worked in the hardware store. He became an apprentice in carpentry and went into construction. He married Verna A. Hollis on Nov. 5, 1950, in Houston, Mo. They had two children, Victoria J. Hilterbrand and Gerald D. Hilterbrand II. They relocated to Commerce City, Colo. He built a house in Lakewood, Colo., where they lived. They moved to Montrose, Colo., when he retired. They attended Canyon View Baptist Church where he was a deacon until his death. Verna A. Hilterbrand passed away on March 16, 2004. On Nov. 25, 2004 Gerald married Mary Johnson in Raymondville, Mo., and moved her to Montrose where they spent the last 16 years together.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Verna A. Hilterbrand; his older half-brother, Bill Aldridge; older sister, Wanda Lee Messenger; and his younger brother, Max Hilterbrand. He is survived by his children, Victoria J Gottschall (Brian) of Farmington, N.M., and Gerald D. Hilterbrand II (Diana) of Austin, Colo. He has seven grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
Gerald worked 55 years with the carpenters union in Denver, Colo., and traveled to other states with the union to help complete jobs. His finish carpentry skills were in high demand so he was seldom out of work. Though he worked a lot he also enjoyed times with his family. He took them camping, fishing, hunting and enjoyed woodworking and build furniture. He would load everyone in the car to go sightseeing in Colorado. A favorite drive was to see the aspen trees turning in September. When the grand kids came, he loved teasing them by hiding things like their dinner plate or toy from them and then giving it back after they had missed it. He also would hide around the corner from them and surprise them as they came in the room.
Gerald was well-known as a quiet man who had strong Christian character and brought up his children in the same manner. He was in church every chance he could be and helped out with building projects and maintenance. He was a polite man always thanking people for what they had done. He will be greatly missed.
Gifts may be given in lieu of flowers to Hope West of Western Colorado at 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, Colo., 81401.
