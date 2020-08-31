Georgia Cottrel Hollands, 88, of Raymondville, formerly of White Hall, Md,, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston, Mo. 

Mrs. Hollands was born on Feb. 9, 1932, in Frozen, W.Va., the daughter of William Anderson and Birdie Groves Cottrel. 

She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Marie Hollands of Conowingo, Md.; son, John Melville Hollands of Raymondville; and two granddaughters. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, John M. “Mel” Hollands; her parents; sisters, Ruth Aldridge and Edna Bethel Robinson; brothers, Donald Cottrel and Paul Cottrel; and an infant son who died at birth. 

A graveside service for Mrs. Hollands will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Ashley Creek Cemetery. 

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments