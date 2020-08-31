Georgia Cottrel Hollands, 88, of Raymondville, formerly of White Hall, Md,, passed away Aug. 28, 2020, in Houston, Mo.
Mrs. Hollands was born on Feb. 9, 1932, in Frozen, W.Va., the daughter of William Anderson and Birdie Groves Cottrel.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Marie Hollands of Conowingo, Md.; son, John Melville Hollands of Raymondville; and two granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John M. “Mel” Hollands; her parents; sisters, Ruth Aldridge and Edna Bethel Robinson; brothers, Donald Cottrel and Paul Cottrel; and an infant son who died at birth.
A graveside service for Mrs. Hollands will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Ashley Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.