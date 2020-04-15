Gary Michael Christeson, 69, of Raymondville, passed away April 2, 2020, in Houston.  He was born July 1, 1950, in St. Louis.

Mr. Christeson had 10 children.  He worked as a roofer and a mechanic before he became disabled.  

Mr. Christeson loved to fish, collect coins and spend time with his family. 

He is survived by his wife, Christina Christeson; their three sons, Charles Belcher, Christopher Belcher and Kenneth Belcher; daughter, Mariah Beard; stepson, Christian Reeves; seven grandchildren; sisters, Betty Ragan, Denise Lee, Linda Diane Montooth, Tammy Belcher and  Toot Gonzalez; and brothers, Cookie Belcher and  Gregory A. Belcher.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia Bernice and Jerry Belcher; brothers, Robert Christeson, William Christeson and Steven Belcher; and sisters, Barbara Railey and Carolyn Christeson. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.  Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net

