Gary Dee Grogan, age 75, son of Marion and Opal (Aldridge) Grogan was born June 8, 1945, in Yukon, Mo. He passed away on July 8, 2020, at Cox South Hospital, Springfield, Mo.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Murial Smith. He is survived by his wife, Peggy of the home; one son, Brad Grogan of Fenton, Mo.; one sister, Maye Jones of Greer, S.C.; three grandchildren, Brittany Nicole, Kyle Bradley and Grace Dee; a great-grandson, Hayden Scot; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary grew up in Yukon and graduated from Summersville High School in 1963. He married Peggy Browning on Aug. 20, 1965, nine short months after they met at White Castle in St Louis, Mo.
He was saved on April 24, 1990, in Fenton, Mo., and remained faithful until his time of death. He and Peggy attended First Free Will Baptist Church in Houston, Mo.
After they were married, they moved to St. Louis where he continued to work for Chrysler, even during times of being laid off he found work to meet the needs of his family while still maintaining employment. Five years after marriage Peggy was finally able to convince Gary that it was time to start a family, so Brad was born.
Gary retired at the age of 49 and continued working on his farm, he loved his cattle. Hunting was his favorite hobby and he loved to talk about all his great accomplishments. He also enjoyed his garden and always made sure there was fresh food on the table.
Gary always wanted what was best for his family and friends. He was always pulling jokes on Peggy just to get a little rise out of her. He gave excellent advice and taught his grandchildren many important life skills; how to tie their shoes, drive a standard, and to save money, because you never know when you will need it, and there was no cheating in any game nights.
Much thanks, love and appreciation are felt for our church family who have helped provide assistance with the farm during Gary’s sickness. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, and will be missed by his family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Tyrone Cemetery. You may send an online condolences to the family at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Danny Douglas officiating. Burial was in Tyrone Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were: Clay Ashworth, Kaleb Silveus, Kevin Silveus, Eddie Cole, Josh Dixon and Jamie Smith.
