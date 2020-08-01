Gary Allen Steele, 58, the son of Jean Barthel and Gerritt Steele, was born Oct. 3, 1961, in Grand Rapids, Mich. He passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Solo.
He married Barbara J. Poe Steele on Jan. 1, 2011.
Gary loved his motorcyles, horses, dogs and his barbecues. He enjoyed working on automobiles and motorcycles and anything between.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; sister, Katherine Ann Steele; brother, Terry Lynn Steele; grandparents, Helen and Glen Gracey and Helen and Gerritt Steele.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Barthel; his father, Gerritt and his step-mother, Mary Jane Steele; daughters, Lindsey Steele, Tiffany Carr and Lacey Steele; his sister, Julie Stephens; four grandchildren, as well as several other family members and friends.
Funeral services were 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.