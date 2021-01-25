Garry Elmer Barton, age 77, of Stoutland, Mo., passed away Jan. 22, 2021, at Phelps Health, Rolla, Mo., from COVID-19. He was born June 28, 1943, in Summersville, Mo., to Elmer and Sylvia (Morgan) Barton.
Garry worked for the City of Houston, Mo., for several years. He then worked for Watsons Diesel Shop in Willow Springs, Mo., for 10 years. He retired from FMC in Willow Springs, Mo., after 12 years.
Garry entered the U.S. Army on May 4, 1964, in St Louis, Mo., and was honorably discharged Dec. 6, 1965, with Trp C, 4th Sqdn, 12th Cav, 5th Inf as a PVT in Fort Carson, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Sylvia Barton; two daughters, Teri Lou Barton and Teresa Clifton; two sisters, Sylvia Eavenson and Patricia Jones; and three brothers, Ivan Barton, Larry Barton and Utah Smith.
Surviving are his wife, Patsy Barton, of the home in Stoutland, Mo.; a son, Richard Pruitt of Stoutland, Mo.; two daughters, Kim Drago (Patrick Wilson) of Hartville, Mo., and Penny Chernowsky and Frank of LaRussell, Mo.; six brothers, Ronnie Barton and Tbon, of Bucyrus, Mo., Alvin Barton and wife, Judy, of Success, Mo., Justin Barton of Hartshorn, Mo., Vincent Barton of Houston, Mo., Lonnie Barton and Dana of Houston, Mo., and Kevin Barton and Ladonna of Stoutland, Mo.; two sisters, Linda Hildebrand of Caulfield, Mo., and Brenda Nolker and Delbert of Lawson, Mo.; nine grandkids; and 14 great-grandkids.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Garry was a loving husband father, grandfather and brother. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Garry Barton Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo., 65483. Online condolences may be made to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Stasey Sheppard officiating. Burial with full military honors is in New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are Justin Barton, Kevin Barton, Lonnie Barton, Leonard Morgan, Elmer Lee Jones and Carl Hutsell.
