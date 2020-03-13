GARNETT SLIGER

Garnett Wayne Sliger was born at Cavaness farm in Texas County, Mo., on March 20, 1936, to Oscar and Lola (Johnson) Sliger and died March 11, 2020, in his home in Houston, Mo., at the age of nine days shy of 84.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Wilford Sliger, Earnest Sliger, Edna Robison and Dorthy Hogan; two children: Pam Sloan and Stephen Sliger; and one great-grandchild, Zoie Wall.
He is survived by his wife, Iris; two daughters, Teresa Franklin and husband, Terry of Lebanon, Mo., and Brenda Gentry and husband, Gary of Houston, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Garnett was united in marriage to Iris A Wilson on Oct. 29, 1953, at ages of 15 and 17 in Licking, Mo., and were married 66 years. To this union were four children: Pam, Steve, Teresa and Brenda.
Garnett and Iris have lived in Missouri all their marriage except for six months when they lived in Colorado after they first married.
He has worked all his life in construction. He worked in St Louis many years and in 1971 he and his brother-in-law, Wayne Hubbs started S & H construction. He continued that business until he retired.
Garnett’s hobbies were playing pool, fishing, gardening, and after retirement, small engine repair.
Garnett obeyed the Gospel in June 2019 and worshiped at the Hwy 17 Church of Christ.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jerad Gentry, Justin Sliger, Darrell Franklin, Tommy Mullins, Shorty Hutsell and Perry Mace. Honorary pallbearers are Gary Sliger and George Robison.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Care.
Send an online condolence at evansfh.com.
