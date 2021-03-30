Frankie DeWayne Cooper, age 44, son of Mac Alson and Cathie Walberg Cooper, was born June 25, 1976, in Houston, Mo. He passed away March 28, 2021, at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
He grew up in Cabool and graduated from Cabool High School in 1994. He worked with his granddad and dad for many years as a mechanic. He recently worked at Wal-Mart Supercenter in Houston, Mo., in the lawn and garden department.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Ruth Walberg, and Mac and Christina Cooper; and a grandson, Kholton Jackson.
Mr. Cooper is survived by his parents, Al and Cathie Cooper of Mountain Grove, Mo.; his daughters, Samantha Jackson, Willow Springs, Mo., and Angela Taylor of Missouri; three grandchildren; two sisters, Valerie Cooper of West Plains, Mo., and Natasha Castleberry of Nixa, MO; his life partner, Leigh McCown of Willow Springs; nieces, nephews and adopted children.
Mr. Cooper loved being outdoors no matter what he was doing, hunting, fishing, floating or tinkering on a car or a truck as needed or just for fun.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the DeWayne Cooper Memorial Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life beginning at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Services are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
