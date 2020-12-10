FRANCES WILSON

Frances Elinor (Flowers) Wilson was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Bartlesville, Okla., to Otto and Fannie (Brown) Flowers, she passed away Dec. 8, 2020, in Houston, Mo. She married Kenneth Eugene Wilson on Dec. 5, 1943, and to this union five children were born, Diana, Jim, Don, Marie, Steve, then they adopted and raised two granddaughters, April and Mandi.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, daughter Marie Sue, brothers John and Melvin Flowers and sister Ann Brackett.
Surviving are her sister Betty Wilcox, daughter Diana Tottingham, sons James (Darlene) Wilson, Donald (Ronda) Wilson and Steven (Kathy) Wilson. Grandchildren Lee Williams, Jeff Reed, Amber and Michael Tottingham, Eric Wilson, April Arnold, Mandi Wilkins, Joshua, and Aaron Wilson. Great-grandchildren Sarah Ashlee, Chelsye, Gracie, Matthew, Robert, Katelyn, Viviana, Caden, Austin, Abigail, Madilynn, Randale, Reese, Kagan, Riley, Ryker, Harper and two great-great granddaughters, Audi Ryan and Charlotte Elinor, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Frances and her family moved from Oklahoma when she was nine years old to the farm in Rocky Branch. She attended the country school and graduated from Houston High School in 1943. In December she married and moved to Boston where Kenneth was stationed at the Navy base. The couple then transferred to Port Hueneme, Calif., and after Kenneth was discharged from the military, they moved back to Missouri in 1945 to their farm. Frances lived most of her life in the Simmons and Rocky Branch area and was very active with the farm, community clubs and Simmons Baptist Church. After retiring from Cabool shoe factory, she took the role of "Granny" to her many babysitting kids.
Frances was a survivor, she came into this world early in the middle of winter weighing only 2 pounds, and this may be the reason for her feisty and tenacious nature. You never had to guess what she was thinking because she would let you know, and you knew how much she loved her family. She was one of a kind and will be remembered for her delicious baked goods, beautiful quilts, green thumb, hospitality and strong spirit.
Whether she was Mom, Grandma, Granny, Sister, Aunt, or Friend, just know we all love you and miss you. We will be comforted knowing your birthday will be a grand celebration as heaven welcomes you.
Memorials are suggested to Rocky Branch Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Jim Wilson officiating. Burial is in Cabool City Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Jeff Reed, Michael Tottingham, Eric Wilson, Josh Wilson, Aaron Wilson, Michael Williams, Jason Arnold and Austin Foster.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.