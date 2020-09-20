Floyd Harrison Amburn, 77, was born July 21, 1943, in Licking, Mo., to Susie Crabtree and Henry Amburn. He passed away at his home on Sept. 18, 2020.
Mr. Amburn is survived by his wife, Lois Carol Amburn of Licking; his children, Floyd Maurice Amburn of Labadie, Deana Dorscher of Oakland, Iowa, and Steven Hall of Kirkwood, Mo.; and his siblings Lloyd Amburn, Lois Layton, Vivian Wydles and Pearl Hinton.
He is proceded in death by his parents, Susie Crabtree and Henry Amburn; one son, Bobby Harrison Amburn; and his siblings, Carl Amburn, Billie Joe Amburn, Margie Edgeman, Maxine Davenport, Ruthine Misplay, Helen Kimmey, Wilma Best and a set of twin siblings; and one granddaughter.
Mr. Amburn was born and raised in Licking, Mo., where he graduated from high school on May 24, 1962. He moved to St. Louis and married Janet DeWitt and they had two sons, Floyd Maurice Amburn and Bobby Harrison Amburn. On Oct. 16, 1971, he married Lois Carol Johnson and had a daughter, Deana Dorscher, and one son, Steven Hall.
He was a carpenter for 20 plus years. In June 1982, he became a professional barber, a profession he held 30 plus years. Along the way he made lots of lifelong friends.
Mr. Amburn worked along side his wife at Major Cuts for 20 plus years. He opened his own barber shop (Floyd’s Barber Shop) in Licking, Mo., in 2000.
He used to love to jig and square dance. He was in the Jigging Juniors with his wife. He also square danced with the Ozark Jiggers on TV.
Mr. Amburn loved to hunt on the family farm, especially with his son, Floyd Maurice Amburn. He built deer blinds, went fishing, loved his John Deere tractors and his grandkids. He had 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
A visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home. Per his wishes, cremation will follow. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
