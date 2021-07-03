Flossie D. Barton Richards, 100, of Raymondville, Mo., passed away June 30, 2021, in Springfield, Mo.
She was born April 9, 1921, in Lineville, Iowa, to Samuel and Delcia Brown Barton. She was the eighth child out of 13. Mrs. Richards loved being outdoors helping her father and brothers around the farm, which earned her the nickname of “Tom” from her father.
She married Henry Richards in 1943 and they had three children. She worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods lacing baseballs and gloves until she retired in 1983. She then turned to her passion of planting flowers, quilting and baking sweet treats. She also proudly spent her retirement watching her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Henry; son Garold Richards I; daughter, Alma Richards; grandson, Warren Richards, Jr.; sisters, Delcie, Martha, Thelma, Opal, Imogene, Ollie and Edna; and brothers Robert, Hadley, Pete, Jimmie and Junior.
Flossie is survived by her son, Warren Richards Sr. of Raymondville, Mo.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other family members.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope, Mo.
