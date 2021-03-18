Florine “Flo” Alice Tyra, age 84, of Rockaway Beach, Mo., passed away Feb. 18, 2021. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Ava, Mo., the daughter of Carl and Edith Kuhn Peterson.
A member of the Red Hat Society, Mrs. Tyra was proud to travel with and be entertained with the “Red Hatters.” She was a business owner in the Houston, Mo., area for many years and moved to Branson after retirement. She volunteered at the Branson Chamber of Commerce, and her dedication and workmanship later won her a job there. She was known for her perfect penmanship and her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints.
Mrs. Tyra is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lori Peterson; six brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Smith of Florida, and Lee Smith of Missouri; daughter, Lisa Tyra of Missouri; 14 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and many other friends and extended family.
No formal services are planned.
Arrangements and cremation was under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
