Fayth Jeani Watkins Coston, age 56, the daughter of Joyce (Preston) and Barry Watkins, was born in Vineland, N.J., on Jan. 18, 1964. Jesus met her at Heaven’s door on Sept. 19, 2020, after a long struggle with diabetes. She could no longer fight the disease.
Jeani was a happy spirited young person. She loved people and never met a stranger. If someone needed help, she would be right there.
When Jeani was 9 years old she received Jesus as her Savior at a Christian Camp in Pennsylvania, the New Life Island. She was later baptized at the First Baptist Church of Newfield, N.J. She would memorize Bible verses so her parents would not have to pay for her to go to camp.
Jeani was married at an early age to Joseph Redden. They had four children, Desorrae, Barry, Tiffany and Joe Jr. Several years later she married Michael Coston of Van Vleck, Texas. They were happy to welcome a son, Mikal Scott Coston.
She continued working in the food industry until her illness caused her to leave her favorite jobs.
Jeani was preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Jennie Preston, and her infant son, Barry Anthony Redden.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Mike, and children, Mikal of the home in Van Vleck, Texas, Desorrae (Martin) Webb, Tiffany Redden and Joseph Redden Jr.; her parents Joyce and Barry Watkins of Houston, Mo.; and grandchildren, Zachary, Callie, Leah Webb and Abigail Redden.
Though we are going through the loss of our daughter Jeani, we know she is living with her Savior and now has a heavenly address.
There will be a gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of the Life of Jeani from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020, at the Civic Center in Van Vleck, Texas.
