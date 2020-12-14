Evelyn Motell Church Rust, 93, daughter of John and Bernice Neal Church, was born March 18, 1927, at Redford, Mo. She passed away Dec. 12, 2020, at Promenade Health and Rehabilitation in Rogers, Ark.
Mrs. Rust was preceded in death by her first husband, Arlie Milam; her parents; her husband, Leland Doyle Rust; her son, Dwight Milam; and daughter, Betty Jean (BJ) Milam-Tegtmeyer; her sisters, Melba Rose Frame, Letta Sue Summers and Rebecca Yancey; and brothers, Noah Church, FM Church and CC Church; several nephews and nieces.
She is survived by her daughter, Deloris Milam-Earnhart of Rogers, Ark.; six grandchildren; a step-grandson; 10 great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; one step great-great granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Rust grew up during the Depression, the second oldest child helping raise the younger ones. Her father was a lumber yard foreman, moving to different areas for the company. She met Arlie Milam of Dongola, Ark., on one of those moves. They were married in January 1944 and had three children before his death in February 1962.
She moved to Cabool, Mo., to be closer to her oldest sister and where she found work. She married Leland Doyle Rust and was married for 18 years before his death in 1996. During their marriage, Mr. Rust drove a truck and she would accompany him every chance she could get, traveling all over the U.S.
During her time living in Cabool when her husband was a Cabool police officer, she was a volunteer auxiliary policewoman.
She spent more than 50 years in the Order of Easter Star, where she held several offices.
Mrs. Rust spent 14 years working in the Mountain Grove Walmart, where she worked in the fabric department where she loved meeting and sharing stores of quilting and crafts. She loved to fish and spent hours after work fishing. She kept a fishing rod and reel in the trunk of her car. Most of her grandchildren and great grandchildren have followed in her love of fishing.
She loved quilting and made each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren quilts. After retiring from work, she began quilting for others all over the U.S. She was well respected for her quilting abilities and workmanship.
Mrs. Rust loved playing cards and taught several of grandchildren how to play Rook and UNO.
In 2018, she moved to the Cassville Senior Housing in Cassville, Mo., where she attended The New Freedom Worship Center in Purdy, Mo., with her granddaughter.
Mrs. Rust was well-known for the hats she wore and was the proud owner of many. She was in a car wreck in her late ’40s where she sustained a severe head injury leaving a small section of her skull missing. The hats were a way of protecting that area from the hot sun and cold which caused her to have severe headaches.
She was a Christian and knew the Lord and her faith was strong.
Memorials are suggested to a local food pantry. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Emery Cemetery with Wayne Cannon officiating. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
