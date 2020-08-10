Evelyn M. Gruben, 80, the daughter of Emmett Burl Bell and Eva Lorene Pitts Bell, was born Feb. 18, 1940, at her home near Summersville, and passed away at Mercy in Springfield, Mo., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Gruben had two children, Sherry Lynn and Bryan Clay. She graduated from Summersville High School. She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was the long time treasurer for the Summersville Chapter 363, and member of the Eminence Current River Chapter and Mary S. Chapter in Houston.
She loved her years at the bank in Summersville, where she began work on Aug. 1, 1962, and retired after 47 years of service.
She knew everyone in town and everyone in town knew her and looked forward to her smile greeting them.
After retirement, she kept her great-granddaughters every day. She loved her flowers and watching the hummingbirds, working in her garden and feeding fish in her pond with her grandkids. She could often be seen driving the girls around town in her golf cart. In her free time she volunteered at the Summersville Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Eva Bell; siblings, Norman, Robert Lee, Charles and Bonnie; and daughter, Sherry.
She is survived by her son, Bryan Gruben of Mountain Grove and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dorvan Stringer officiating. Interment is in Bethel Cemetery under the care of Bradford Funeral Home
