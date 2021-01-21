Eula May Vaughan, age 86, daughter of Ransom and Lillie (Stevenson) Williams, was born May 27, 1934, in Roby, Mo. She passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, at her home in Plato, Mo.
May grew up in the Roby area and attended school there. She married Everett Vaughan on
August 8, 1950, and celebrated over 58 years together. To this union eight children were born.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett; one daughter, Vera Jean; and a sister, Audrey Vaughan.
She is survived by her children: Diana Nigh (Terry), Vicki Lemons (Paul), Debi Huff (Larry), JR Vaughan, Donna Couch, Lisa Chaves (Jim), Lori Gabel (Tom); 14 grandkids and 18 great -grandkids; two brothers, Larry Williams and Dean Williams; two sisters, Norma Faye Roberts and Jean Wade; and numerous other family and friends.
May was baptized at an early age and was a member of Plato Baptist Church, and attended Roby Baptist Church; a trusted worker that could be counted on to faithfully serve wherever needed.
May and Everett lived on a farm and raised their family there. It was always hard work but May never let that bother her. She had a spotless home, neat and always ready for anyone to drop in and visit. She hated dishes left in the sink and never went to bed without making sure they were all washed and put away. She was an excellent cook, probably the best cook in Texas County, according to family and friends. Her grandkids could testify to that declaring that her pancakes could not be rivaled, and many have tried.
She did love to work in the yard, even mowing the yard with a push mower, again hard work never hurt anyone as she could attest to. She always had beautiful flowers and a wonderful garden.
May had several outside jobs, at the post office and for a time at Fort Leonard Wood. She had heart that was as big as all outdoors. She had a welcoming smile to all and a tender heart for those who needed help and encouragement, but most of all she shared God’s love with all.
She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Her time here on earth is over and she is now able to enjoy the peace and joy that awaited her as she stepped inside the heavenly realm. She is rejoicing with family and friends that went before her. But the greatest moment was when she finally met her Savior face to face and can now be in His presence for eternity.
Memorials are suggested to Palace Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Roby Baptist Church with Brock Davis and Wes Mayfield officiating. Burial is in Palace Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers were Chris Couch, Brandon Postlewait, Aaron Lemons, Landon Lemons, Jared Lemons, Sean Huff, Corey McComas and Josh Vaughan. Honorary Pallbearers were Kevin Vaughan, Wesley Vaughan and Kyle Becker.
