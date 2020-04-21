Eugene Edward Missel, age 85, was born July 28, 1934, in St. Louis, Mo., to Francis Joseph and Cecelia Mary (Lause) Missel. He passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at his home in Houston, Mo.
He was preceded in death by Martha his loving wife for over 63 years; one daughter, Theresa Missel; parents, Francis and Cecelia; siblings, Rosemary Henslick, Bernadine Wentz, Donald Missel, Louise Lamprecht and Leonard Missel; and one daughter, Therese Missel.
He is survived by his children; James (Xiping Jiang) Missel, Michael (Helen Cole) Missel, Thomas (Edna Adams) Missel, Joseph (Julie) Missel, Mary (Jeffrey) Richardson, Anne (Michael Fansler), Matthew (Tara) Missel, Christopher Missel, and Sarah (Donald) Davis; grandchildren, Bo Liu, Michael Womack, Thomas Kadlez, Anthony Missel, Katherine Missel, Christopher Missel, Joseph (Erin) Lee, Brendan Missel, Julia Missel, Shannon Missel, Benjamin (Kristen) Richardson, Laura Richardson, Christopher Richardson, Stephen Richardson, Timothy Richardson, Kathryn Richardson, Nicholas Missel, Tyler Missel, Michael Davis, Deidre Davis, Margaret Davis, Brigid Davis and Eamon Davis; and one sister, Cecelia Shinnick
Eugene was a master pattern maker and retired after 35 years at Progressive Pattern Company. He was a master wood craftsman with amazing creative talents that he shared and passed on to others. He fulfilled his dream of living in the country and retired in Houston, Mo.
Eugene shared his gift of music and enjoyed being the Cantor at St. Mark’s Church.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor and community involvement with the local theater STARS Foundation.
Many were blessed to have been recipients of his gifts and enjoyed his baking and gardening.
He was a true conservationist, who treasured nature in its wildest form.
He was a wonderful beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor, friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be at a later date in St. Mark’s Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to the STARS Foundation, PO Box 467, Cabool, Mo., 65689 or Pregnancy Resource Center, 107 E. Pine, Houston, Mo. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Mr. Missel was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
