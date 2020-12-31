Erikke A. Nielsen, 76, of Houston, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born July 24, 1944.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Trimble, and a son, Christian Trimble. Other survivors include her sisters, Ingelor Cundiff of Chicago and Jo Ann and Jackie of southern California.
Locally, she was a volunteer for The Animal Shelter of Texas County and the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. Among her efforts were placing publicity folders around communities.
Cremation was under the direction of St. Louis Cremation.
Her ashes will be spread over the Pacific Ocean, where her mother, Martha, and a brother, Bill, rest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.