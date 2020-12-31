Erikke A. Nielsen, 76, of Houston, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born July 24, 1944.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Trimble, and a son, Christian Trimble. Other survivors include her sisters, Ingelor Cundiff of Chicago and Jo Ann and Jackie of southern California.

Locally, she was a volunteer for The Animal Shelter of Texas County and the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. Among her efforts were placing publicity folders around communities.

Cremation was under the direction of St. Louis Cremation.

Her ashes will be spread over the Pacific Ocean, where her mother, Martha, and a brother, Bill, rest.

