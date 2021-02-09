Elsie Lorene Bolding Creason, 98, was born July 16, 1922, near Plato, Mo., to Lilly Myrtle Burris and Frank Andrew Bolding. She passed away Feb. 7, 2021, in Houston, Mo.
She married Clarence Leroy Creason on March 5, 1939. They had five children.
Mrs. Creason was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, Carmel Bolding, Bert Bolding and Franklin Bolding Hayes; her husband of 65 years, Clarence in 2004; her daughter, Ruby Levon; son, James Franklin in 2015; and a granddaughter, Cheri Lei Creason.
She is survived by a son, Robert; daughters, Linda McCoy and Carol Weston; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and friends and family.
Her greatest satisfaction was her family, then her cooking skills and “green thumb.”
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Success Baptist Church with services beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ted Moore officiating. Burial is in Oakland Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
