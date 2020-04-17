Ellen I. Allen, age 86, of Huggins, Mo., and formerly of Morris, Ill., and Wilmington, Ill., passed away Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020, at Life Care Center in Waynesville, Mo.
Born Dec. 31, 1933 in Joliet, Ill., Ellen was a daughter of Thomas R. and Yvette (Boutet) Stott. She was raised and educated in Morris and graduated from Morris Community High School.
Ellen worked as an accounting clerk for the U.S. government at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant prior to owning and operating the Vi-Ellen Fabric and Seamstress Shop with her daughter Violette. Ellen was a master quilter and seamstress her entire life, and taught needlework, sewing, quilting and knitting. She was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston, Mo.; belonged to Positive Piecers and served as the first president of Friends of the Library in Mountain Grove, Mo.
Survivors include her daughter, Violette Baskerville of Wilmington, Ill.; five grandchildren, Michael (Patricia) Baskerville, Matthew Baskerville, Aage Hansen III, Charles (Lori) Hansen and Raine Hansen; several great-grandchildren; two brothers: Thomas (Phyllis) Stott and Roland (Jane) Stott; daughter-in-law, Lorraine “Toni” Hansen-Barrus; one brother-in-law, Ken Bell; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends, Richard, Angelika and Johnny Record.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Max Allen; son, Aage H. Hansen; sister, Caroline Bell; brother, Robert Stott; son-in-law, Robert M. Baskerville; and one granddaughter, Theresa Hansen-Daskevich.
Private family funeral services will be held, and she will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery in Morris.
A memorial service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston, Mo., will be planned at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Ellen’s memorial page online through social media by logging onto: www.BaskervilleFuneral.com/obituary/Ellen-Allen
The family was assisted locally by Holman Howe Funeral Homes.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.