Ellen Mae Busse Holden, 77, of Bucyrus, passed away Dec. 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mrs. Holden was born Nov. 24, 1943, in St. Clair, Mo., to Henry and Ellen Richards Busse. She grew up in Anaconda and attended high school in Sullivan, Mo., graduating in 1961. She was saved and baptized at Stanton Baptist Church, at the age of 15. She married Manuel Holden on May 29, 1962. They had seven sons: Manuel Randal (Randy), David Wayne, Gary Lynn, Steven William, Roy Eugene, Gregory Shane and Daniel Bryan.
Mrs. Holden enjoyed being a mother to anyone who entered her home. She was always cooking and cleaning, sewing and doing word search puzzles. Tuesdays were spent getting her hair done and doing weekly shopping. She worked at Brown Shoe factories in Union, Mo. and Houston, Mo., a potato packing plant in Caldwell, Idaho, the Lee Co. in Houston and Houston Sportswear, where she retired.
She also made friends as an Avon sales representative.
Ellen enjoyed the occasional family reunions, weddings and get-togethers.
She is survived by seven sons: Manuel Randal (Randy) Holden of Success, Mo., David Wayne Holden of the family home, Gary Lynn Holden of Cabool, Mo., Steven William Holden of Kansas City, Mo., Roy Eugene Holden of Indianapolis, Ind., Gregory Shane Holden of Success, Mo., and Daniel Bryan Holden of Success, Mo.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Doris Mae Potter of Manchester, Mo., Henrietta Hoke of Sullivan, Mo., Kathy Kittleson of Toney, Ala., and Shirley Steinbach of Sullivan, Mo.; two brothers, Henry Busse of Bourbon, Mo., and Melvin Busse of Fordland, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Norma Jean Varuel; and two brothers, Douglas Bradshaw and Charles Bradshaw.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan, with Pastor Chester Lahmann officiating. Burial is at Anaconda Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time.
Friends may send online condolences at www.eatonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Sullivan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.