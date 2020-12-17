Elizabeth Lea (Neagle) Edgmond, daughter of Homer Neagle and Emma Lena (Marrow) Neagle, was born Nov. 21, 1935, in Hartshorn, Mo. She passed away Dec. 15, 2020.
She married Johnnie Edgmond on June 3, 1967. They had a daughter, Teresa. They were married 53 years before his death on June 15, 2020.
Elizabeth is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister, Rowena Bates,
Mrs. Edgmond is survived by her daughter, Teresa Stark of Houston, Mo., and a grandson.
She enjoyed cleaning her house, cooking and making her homemade potato salad and her traditional fruit cake. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts, but she especially enjoyed gardening. She raised flowers and vegetables and loved watching them grow.
She also enjoyed watching the squirrels and rabbits and baby bunnies hopping around her yard. She also loved watching birds build nests in her birdhouses and watching the baby birds fly way.
Mrs. Edmond accepted the Lord at a very young age. As a young woman, she taught Sunday School for younger children at church.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with Pastor Jim Milspaugh and Pastor Nick Melton officiating. Interment will be in the Pine Lawn Cemetery at Houston.
Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net
