On Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, Elizabeth Ann Mathenia, a loving mother, wife and grandmother passed away peacefully, alongside her husband, and two children, at the age of 68. She was born March 12, 1952, in Jacksonville, Fla., on a U.S. Naval Base to Alois “Cy” and Mary (Swift) Seiberlich.
In the beginning of her life she moved around a lot as her father served in the military. Soon they settled in Potosi, Mo., where she grew up. Betty attended a Catholic School for most of her life, but later went to public school and graduated from Potosi High School.
Betty married the love of her life, Larry Gale Mathenia on Feb. 10, 1973 at St Joachim’s Catholic Church at Old Mines. Together they bought a house and land in Cabool, Mo., where they raised their two children, Matthew and Melissa. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, John Seiberlich.
Betty is survived by her husband, Larry of their home in Cabool, Mo.; a son, Matthew (Elizabeth) Mathenia of Springfield, Mo.; a daughter, Melissa (Brad) Bradshaw of Norwood, Mo.; five grandchildren, Dekota Gale Mathenia, Maddison Elizabeth (Marshall) Osborne, Logan Gale Mathenia, Isabelle Rosemary Graham and Cloe June Bradshaw; two brothers, Louis (Debbie) Seiberlich of Park Hills, Mo., and Raymond Seiberlich of Seymour, Mo.; and a sister, Susan Griggs of Farmington, Mo.
In 2002 Betty found out she had cancer. She battled breast cancer for many years and beat it. Then a few years later learned that the cancer had spread through her body and overall fought cancer for over 18 years.
Betty had a passion for being outside, she loved her plants, flowers and gardening. She also loved to travel alongside her husband where they traveled many places. Betty loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and looked forward to any quality time with her family and friends.
Betty had a smile that would light up the world. She absolutely loved life and loved living it. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and digging in the dirt. In her last days she loved the vases of flowers Larry would set by her bedside just so she could enjoy and smell them. She was a very private person and would rather be at home outside than anywhere else. But she would drop whatever she had going on to help a friend or family member in need. Those of us who loved and knew her, knew this. And she would stay until her job was done. A neighbor and friend said, “If you turn down M Hwy and see a puff of smoke, Betty will be beside it with a rake, and if you don’t like her and her smile you don’t like anything.”
She will be greatly missed but will hold a special place in our hearts forever.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
The family will host a Memorial Service at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.