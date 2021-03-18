Eleanor Ruth (Musgrave) Mires, age 93, daughter of Clarence and Pearl Musgrave, was born on Feb. 8, 1928, in Columbia, Mo. She passed away on Feb. 18, 2021, peacefully in her bed at the River Valley Estates facility in Yuma, Ariz.
Eleanor grew up in Columbia, Mo., with her parents and three siblings, Margaret, Jimmy and Bob. She attended Hickman High School, then on to Stephens College where she earned her associates degree in business/secretarial discipline.
She married Jack W. Mires in Columbia on Aug 1, 1948, and were “loudly and proudly” married for 70 years. She raised three children; James R. Mires of Yuma, Ariz., born in Houston, Mo. Then, on to “greener?” pastures in South Dakota where Mary Christine (Mires) Janco of Glendale, Ariz. (their second child) was born. After transferring to southern California, they had their third child, David Mires of Temecula, Calif., born in Montebello, California. They remained in southern California (Pico Rivera and Whittier) until 2015, with a few years in-between spent in Little Rock and Chicago (dad’s transfers continue, hmmm).
Eleanor was busy raising her kids and working at various jobs including: Secretary for School Superintendent and office manager for PROTO tool company in Los Angeles.
Eleanor became involved in a number of organizations including: CampFire girl leader; Cub Scout Pack Leader; Business and Professional Organization BPW; Philanthropic Education Organization PEO; National Associa of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE); as well as numerous titles held with the Montebello Women’s Club.
Eleanor was a selfless, calming force wherever she went. She had an impact on so many people through her family, professional and social endeavors.
She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
