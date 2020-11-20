Edwin Wayne Cook, age 76, was born April 21, 1944, in Plato, Mo., to Clyde Efton and Eva Marie (Wade) Cook. He passed away Nov. 18, 2020, after a short stay in Hickory Manor, Licking, Mo.
Wayne grew up in Plato and graduated from Plato High School in 1962. He spent his whole life in Plato, working road construction and farming. He married Ella “Gay” Hathaway Sept. 26, 1964, and together raised two boys, Danny, and Darrin.
He was a long-time member of the Plato Baptist Church, and faithfully attended until his health began to fail.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gay; and infant son, David Lee Cook; and two brothers, Harold and Clois Cook.
Surviving are his sons, Danny Clark and wife, Teresa of Lebanon, Mo., and Darrin Cook and wife, Cameron of Lynchburg, Mo.; seven grandchildren: David Cook and wife, Stacey, Rilee Cook, Tyler Clark, Tim Clark, Ashly Akers and wife, Sandy, Stetson Welch and Whitley Welch; eight great-grandchildren: Carli, Carson, Cambrey and Branch Cook, and Gracie, Lanie, Gus and Charlie Akers; three brothers, Leland Cook of Bolivar, Mo., Leonard Cook of Lynchburg, Mo., and James Cook and wife, Darlene of Lebanon, Mo.; a sister, Ruth Randolph and husband, Randy of Lebanon, Mo.; and a sister-in-law, Eula Fay Cook; and numerous other family members and friends.
Wayne enjoyed buying antique rusty tractors and restoring them back to almost good as new. Restoring from scratch, Wayne’s Deere in the classic green and yellow, which he had an affection for. If he wasn’t checking the cows, or tinkering on an old tractor, Wayne would be spending time with his grandkids, whom he dearly loved and was especially proud of.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Stark Cemetery in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Plato Baptist Church with Phillip McGuire officiating. Burial is in Stark Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Rob Cook, Jason Cook, Kevin Curtis, Lowell Cook, Ronald Cook and Chris Hathaway. Honorary Pallbearers were Nolan Mace, Leon Mace and Lyman Pittman.
