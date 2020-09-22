Charles Edward “Eddie” Hall, 57, of Neosho, Mo., and formerly of the Cabool/Houston area, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo. He was born May 15, 1963, in Houston, Mo., the only child of Charles A. and Thelma L. Worley Hall.
Mr. Hall married Virginia Keys. They had two children, Charles Edward Jr. and Faith Whitney Louise; he had three children. He loved classic cars, his family, his church and Jesus. He was a mechanic by trade and an all-around jack-of-all-trades, depending on the needs of his family.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his father of Cabool; his wife, Virginia, of the home; and children, Charles Jr., Faith Whitney Hall and Lynn Cox.
Private graveside services were Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Near Home Cemetery near Tyrone with Doug Hampton officiating. Interment was under the direction of Elliott-Gentry-Carder Funeral Home of Cabool.
Online condolences may be made at www.egcfuneralhome.com.
