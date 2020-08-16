Edward Eugene Hamilton, 78, of St. James, beloved dad, papa, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, pastor and friend of many, entered into his heavenly home on Aug. 16, 2020, after a brief stay at KU Medical Center.
Ed was born Aug. 5, 1942, in Crocker, Mo., to Harold Earl Hamilton and Hattie Berniece (Peterson). After graduating from Crocker High School and in August of 1960, Hamilton answered the call of God on his life and was ordained to the Gospel Ministry at First Baptist Church, Crocker. He went on to attend Southwest Baptist College (A.A.) and Oklahoma Baptist University (B.A.). He was united in marriage on June 5, 1966, to LaMoine (Black) from Richland. Hamilton pastored the following churches in Missouri and Illinois: Independence Baptist, Richland; First Baptist, Branson; First Baptist, Granite City, Ill.; Northside Baptist, Neosho; Trinity Baptist, Willow Springs; First Baptist, Dixon; Ozark Baptist, Houston; and Central Baptist, Houston.
Through the years, Hamilton has been active in the local communities where he pastored and was involved in Rotary Club, Optimist International, local city councils and chambers of commerce. In 2009, Hamilton received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Houston, Mo., Chamber of Commerce. Ed also served on the Executive Board of the Missouri Baptist Convention and he served two terms on the Board of Trustees at Southwest Baptist University.
In August 2020, Hamilton completed 60 years in pastoral ministry. Before Ed’s final flight to heaven, his pastoral work was finished after serving faithfully as interim pastor at Central Baptist Church in Houston. The congregation recently built a new church building which they were able to meet in for the first time in June. He encouraged others through his preaching, fellowship and humor. One of his favorite recent hobbies included the Country Bob’s Coffee Club in St. James.
Ed is survived by son Doug (Tracy) of Shawnee, Kan.; son Phil (Casandra) of St. James; seven grandchildren: Paige of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Allison of Olathe, Kan.; Spencer and Trey of Shawnee, Kan., and Colton, Ciera and Carly of St. James; sister, Sharon Kappelman of Fairway, Kan.; nephew, Lance (Ashley) Kappelman of Prairie Village, Kan.; and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at Central Baptist Church in Houston, Mo., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, with Kenny Qualls officiating and visitation occurring prior to the service at the church, starting at 10 a.m. Masks are requested. Graveside services will be held at the Crocker, Mo., cemetery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideons International.
Funeral services provided by Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo.
A special thanks to the Mid America Cardiology and Palliative Care Teams at KU Medical Center and Kansas City Hospice for their services.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.