Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH... .CONDITIONS CONDUCIVE TO A RAPID SPREAD OF WILDLAND FIRES WILL EVOLVE TOMORROW. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN POSTED FOR MUCH OF THE MISSOURI OZARKS. WIND GUSTS COULD EXCEED 30 MPH AT TIMES, WHILE RELATIVE HUMIDITY FALLS BELOW 30 PERCENT. FINALLY, DROUGHT CONDITIONS HAS DRIED TALL GRASS AND CREATED DRY FUELS WITHIN SOME OF THE OZARKS FOREST LAND. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND GUSTS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 101, 102, AND 103... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPRINGFIELD HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 073, 097, AND 101.FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 101, 102, AND 103. * WIND...SUSTAIN WINDS RANGING FROM 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS RANGING FROM 25 TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL FALL BELOW 30 PERCENT IN MANY AREAS OF THE MISSOURI OZARKS. * THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED. * THE HIGHEST THREAT FOR A RAPID SPREAD OF WILDLAND FIRES WILL BE ALONG THE OZARK PLATEAU ACROSS BARRY, LAWRENCE, CHRISTIAN, GREENE, WEBSTER, AND WRIGHT COUNTIES. THESE COUNTIES ARE EXPERIENCING DROUGHT CONDITIONS AND HAVE VERY DRY VEGETATION AT THIS TIME. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&