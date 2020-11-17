Dr. Donald Leroy Womack, age 74, of Houston, Mo., was born March 20, 1946, in Howell County, Mo., to Ermel and Joan (Powell) Womack. He passed away Nov. 15, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ermel Womack and his grandparents, Evy and Lottie Womack and Ernest and Julia Powell; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Thela Greear; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Susan, of the home; his sons, Kevin Womack of Springfield, Mo., and Donald Womack II and wife, Shelly, of Buffalo, Mo.; his mother, Joan (Powell) Womack of Houston, Mo.; two brothers, Lonnie Womack, and Keith (Marie) Womack; uncle Jerry Womack; five granddaughters, Allie (Dustin) Lingenfelter, Megan (Richard) Schultz, Crystal Peryer, Ally Davenport and Jeannie Bartnick; and six great-grandchildren: Mariah and Olivia Lingenfelter, Connor Peryer, Vanessa and Bentley Wolfe, and Liam Schultz; sisters-in-law: Marjori (Jim) Smith, Cathy (Ron) Tuttle, Loeta (Jack) Killough, Sharlene Greear; brothers-in-law, Larry (Judy) Greear, David (Gloria) Greear and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don had a loving family and many wonderful friends over his lifetime. On Aug. 25, 1972, Don married Susan (Greear) Womack in Summersville, Mo., with the Rev. Robert Smith officiating. He was blessed with two sons, Kevin and Donnie, whom he loved very much.
Don loved life to the fullest. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1964-1968 at which time he was honorably discharged. He then later attended and graduated from Cleveland College of Chiropractic in Kansas City, Mo., in 1977. Following graduation, he returned to the Houston/Summersville areas where he established his practice and worked passionately for 40+ years. In addition to his role as a Chiropractor, he was an active member of Eunice Baptist Church for 25 years until his health failed. Other roles and positions he served in over the years included a charter member of the Christian Motorcycle Association Show Me Disciples; Past Master of the Texas Lodge #177 AF & AM; and a member of the Abou Ben Adhem Shriners. However, while Don was always involved in many different activities he always found time to enjoy a nice trail ride, a ride on his Harley with one of his many friends, or to spend time with those he loved. He was a devoted husband, son, grandfather and friend to many. He will be greatly missed.
His body will lie in state from 9 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home. Pastor Gordon Rhoads will officiate with Ron Stow and Jim Wilson assisting. Burial will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers are Nick Johnson, Dr. Tom Baggett, Kenny Trout, Larry Hill, Ron Casebeer, Butch Spacek, Ron Stow and Jim Wilson. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Brandy Johnson, Dr. Thomas Brown, Ervin Dale Carpenter and Dr. Willian Wright. Memorials made be made to Texas County Hospice of Care. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.