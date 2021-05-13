Dr. Dan Brown, of Rolla, former State Senator, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 70.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1950, to Dwaine Brown and Thelma (Parmenter) Brown. On June 19, 1970, he married Kathy (Diedrich) Brown in Houston, Mo.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilmer and Marion Diedrich.
Dan “Doc” Brown began his veterinary career in 1977 in Rolla. He was a lifelong Christian, and a loving husband, father and Papaw. Dan served as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives for two years before being elected to the Missouri Senate where he served eight years, the final two as Chairman of Appropriations of the State of Missouri. Upon his return to Rolla from Jefferson City, he continued practicing veterinary medicine and enjoyed spending time on the farm with his five grandchildren who were the light of his life.
Dan will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes, his wife, Kathy Brown of Rolla, Mo.; a daughter, Danette Sherrell and husband, Brad of Rolla, Mo.; one son, Justin Brown of Rolla, Mo.; five grandchildren, Tristin Brown, Brody Brown, Maya Sherrell, Rio Sherrell and Kennedy Brown; two brothers, Don Brown and wife, Mary, of Fayette, Mo., and Frank Brown and wife, Sue, of Rolla, Mo., and a daughter-in-law, Laura Brown of Rolla, Mo.
A funeral service for Dr. Dan W. Brown is 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Greentree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Road, Rolla, Mo. Interment will follow in the Rolla City Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at the Greentree Christian Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Delbert Day Cancer Center, Greentree Christian Church or the Rolla Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be offered to www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla.
