Dovie Lurea (Boyd) Garrett, age 93, of Bucyrus, Mo., went on to paradise Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Wichita, Kan., under the care of family and Good Shepherd Hospice personnel. She was born at Eunice, Mo., on May 28, 1927.
She had resumed her maiden name, when she met and married U. S. Navy veteran Leonard E. (Bud) Garrett on Feb. 25, 1956. On June 5, 1994, Bud and Dovie were baptized into the fellowship of Success Baptist Church. They served the church and community many years. Bud passed away on Oct. 20, 2015.
Dovie was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Millard Fillmore and Emma (Morgan) Boyd; her son, Marvin Howard Sillyman; her six brothers, Harry, Wade, Joseph, Ottis, Leyburn and Troy Boyd; her four sisters, Vera Stark, Velma Bailey, Tressie Pursifull and Alida Holt. Brothers and sisters-in-law who preceded her were Charles and Keith Garrett, and Maxine Johnson. Her grandfather, Samuel Boyd, served under Generals Grant and Sherman, 1861-’64, with the distinctive 8th Missouri Infantry. Her maternal grandmother, Nancy Agnes (Keith) Morgan, was a member of the Northern Cherokee nation.
She is survived by her son, Austin Dwane Boyd (Kay) of Wichita; four grandchildren, Tracy Boyd of Willow, Calif., Alan Boyd (Ipek) of Fort Collins, Colo., Melissa Grundman (Justin) of Wichita, and Jeremy Baier (Jenna) of Bloomington, Ill., and five great- grandchildren, Amelia Reimers, Corinne Defne and Lucian Boyd; Azalea and Jersey Baier. Surviving brothers- and sisters-in-laws are Jim Holt and many on the Garrett side: Bob, Ralph and Gladys, Margaret (Mrs. Keith) Garrett, Imogene (Mrs. Carl) Collins, Sudie and Ray York, Judy and Lonnie Hutsell and many nieces and nephews. “Miss Dovie” is missed by her many friends and neighbors, many of whom she “adopted.”
She graduated from Pine Flat School, and went to work at 14, first helping at the family shingle mill, as the brothers had gone to war, then at Mayfield Café in Raymondville. She was employed by International Shoe Company, Brown Shoe Company and Rawlings Sporting Goods most of her career, as seamstress. She could name any plant she saw, enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, canning, card playing and country music. She donated quilts, made beautiful angel food cakes for fundraisers and was generous to those in need. She enjoyed two Maine vacations this decade, seeing more states than ever before.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to Success Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Emery Cemetery with Pastor Ted Moore officiating, under the care of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Honorary pallbearers include Denny Bailey, Ron Barton, Ralph Garrett, Justin Grundman, John Jackson, Bill Mallicoat, Virgle McCown, Frank Miller, Al Root, Bruce Smith, Kien Su, Alan Boyd and Jeremy Baier.
